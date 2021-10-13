Algolia provides composable APIs enabling developers to add search functionality to apps. With a global CDN, it can deliver results in milliseconds. Leverage Algolia data through Hasura's API ecosystem by using this action transform.
We are going to define a GraphQL query which accepts a search input and returns the response from Algolia. We are mapping the search input type to Algolia's REST API payload.
For example:
{
algoliaSearch(query: "Mobile Phone", hitsPerPage: 10, getRankingInfo: 1) {
hits
}
}
You'll need the following environment variables.
ALGOLIA_APPLICATION_ID: "application-id"
ALGOLIA_INDEX_NAME: "some-index-name"
ALGOLIA_API_KEY: "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx"
If you are using Docker you can provide these environment variables along with the rest of your Hasura configuration information.
Check out Algolia Docs on Creating and Managing API key
