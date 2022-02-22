Meilisearch is a RESTful search API. It aims to be a ready-to-go solution for everyone who wants a fast and relevant search experience for their end-users ⚡️🔎
Leverage Meilisearch data through Hasura's API ecosystem by using this action transform.
We are going to define a GraphQL query maps the action search input type to the Meilisearch API and returns a response.
For example:
query Meilisearch {
meilisearchSearch(query: "botman", limit: 20, offset: 0) {
hits
}
}
You'll need the following environment variables.
MEILISEARCH_URL: "http://localhost:7700"
If you are using Docker you can provide these environment variables along with the rest of your Hasura configuration information.
Importing actions and events into Hasura apply one or more actions. Actions based on request configurations and will need metadata to be applied. Events need underlying table structure to trigger the events.
Steps required for this integration:
To apply metadata into your project. You will need:
/hasura.
More information about Hasura CLI can be found in the documentation.