Functions: Fuzzy-Match Search
Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of a fuzzy-match search function across multiple columns.
This example will look at a street address text search with support for misspelled queries.
- This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
- The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/schema-sharing/postgres/functions-fuzzy-match-search
- The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/databases/postgres/schema/custom-functions.html#example-fuzzy-match-search-functions