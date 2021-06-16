HasuraCon'21, our annual user conference, is happening on June 23rd & 24th. Register Now
Functions: Fuzzy-Match Search

Custom functions are ideal solutions for retrieving some derived data based on some custom business logic that requires user input to be calculated. This is an example of a fuzzy-match search function across multiple columns.

This example will look at a street address text search with support for misspelled queries.

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/schema-sharing/postgres/functions-fuzzy-match-search
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/databases/postgres/schema/custom-functions.html#example-fuzzy-match-search-functions
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Intermediate Implementations
Relevant Links
Schema Sharing: Functions - Fuzzy-Match Search
Documentation: Functions - Fuzzy-Match Search
