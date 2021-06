Functions: PostGIS

In this example, we'll be fetching a list of landmarks that are near a given user, along with the user’s details in the same query. PostGIS’ built-in function ST_Distance can be used to implement this use case.

Note: Most managed database vendors will include PostGIS as part of their Postgres installation. If self-hosting, you may need to first install PostGIS (more information for Docker-based installation can be found here: https://registry.hub.docker.com/r/postgis/postgis/)