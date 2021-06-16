Permissions: Row-Level Permissions (Basic)
Row-level permissions can be set based on a user's role or any session variables.
In this example, we'll be creating a permission structure where user's will only be able to view their sent chats, or chats where they are the recipient of.
Note: To test this user role, try entering a
x-hasura-user-id entry when using your GraphiQL editor in the API tab.
- This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
- The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/schema-sharing/postgres/permissions-row-level-basic
- The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/auth/authorization/roles-variables.html