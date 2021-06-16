HasuraCon'21, our annual user conference, is happening on June 23rd & 24th. Register Now
Close
Hasura Logo
GithubGitHub
22.9k
BackHasura Data Hub
Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)

Permissions: Row-Level Permissions (Basic)

Row-level permissions can be set based on a user's role or any session variables.

In this example, we'll be creating a permission structure where user's will only be able to view their sent chats, or chats where they are the recipient of.

Note: To test this user role, try entering a x-hasura-user-id entry when using your GraphiQL editor in the API tab.

ERD Diagram

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/schema-sharing/postgres/permissions-row-level-basic
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/auth/authorization/roles-variables.html
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Core Concepts
Relevant Links
Schema Sharing: Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)
Documentation: Permissions: Row-Level (Basic)
Request a New Hasura Integration

We’d love to connect with you at one of our many global events.

HasuraCon 2021HasuraCon 2021Community call
hand
Ready to get started?
Start for free on Hasura Cloud or you could contact our sales team for a detailed walk-through on how Hasura may benefit your business.
Stay in the know
Sign up for full access to our product and community highlights, new features, and occasional baby animal gifs! Oh, and we have a strict no-spam rule. ✌️