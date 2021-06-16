HasuraCon'21, our annual user conference, is happening on June 23rd & 24th. Register Now
Relationships: One-to-Many

A one-to-many relationship between two tables can be established via a foreign key constraint and tracked using Hasura.

In this example, we'll be creating tables for author and passport

These two tables are related via a one-to-many relationship. i.e:

  • an author can have many articles
  • an article has one author

ERD Diagram

  • This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
  • The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/schema-sharing/postgres/relationships-one-to-many
  • The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/guides/data-modelling/one-to-many.html
Released: June 16, 2021
Developed by: Hasura
Category: Core Concepts
Relevant Links
Schema Sharing: Relationships - One-to-Many
Documentation: Relationships - One-to-Many
