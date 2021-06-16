Views: Group-By and Aggregate
Views can be used to expose the results of a custom query as a virtual table.
Sometimes we might want to fetch some data derived by aggregating (avg, min, max, etc.) over a group of rows in a table.
This view will fetch the average article rating for each author across two tables.
- This schema is installable through your Hasura Console
- The schema sharing source code is available: https://github.com/hasura/schema-sharing/postgres/views-group-aggregate
- The schema sharing source code was derived from the following tutorial: https://hasura.io/docs/latest/graphql/core/databases/postgres/schema/views.html#example-group-by-and-then-aggregate