Optimizing your API for performance at scale

This event has concluded
View Recording
Loading...
The Brief
In this webinar, we’ll work together to:
- Learn about the flow of data through a Hasura project.
- Instrument our project to get an accurate understanding of where our bottlenecks are.
- Look at practical examples of mitigating those performance bottlenecks through Hasura’s built-in features and proper data architecture.
Join us for a fun and engaging webinar as we diagnose, redesign, and deliver performant data APIs to build applications even faster.
View Recording
Loading...
Let’s Connect
Check out similar events