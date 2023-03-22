Watch HasuraCon2023 replays now!

Optimizing your API for performance at scale
The Brief

In this webinar, we’ll work together to:

  • Learn about the flow of data through a Hasura project.
  • Instrument our project to get an accurate understanding of where our bottlenecks are.
  • Look at practical examples of mitigating those performance bottlenecks through Hasura’s built-in features and proper data architecture.

Join us for a fun and engaging webinar as we diagnose, redesign, and deliver performant data APIs to build applications even faster.

Check out similar events
