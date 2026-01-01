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Optimizing your API for performance at scale
tl;dr
Building performant data APIs is an alchemy of measuring the right things, and knowing which knobs are available to twist. Having a performant and well-tuned API is foundational to delivering a solid user experience to your customers. And having that performance win means minimal overhead on the DevOps team – the foundation of a good developer experience.
Jesse Martin
Technical Product Marketing at Hasura
The Brief
In this webinar, we’ll work together to:
- Learn about the flow of data through a Hasura project.
- Instrument our project to get an accurate understanding of where our bottlenecks are.
- Look at practical examples of mitigating those performance bottlenecks through Hasura’s built-in features and proper data architecture.
Join us for a fun and engaging webinar as we diagnose, redesign, and deliver performant data APIs to build applications even faster.
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The Brief
In this webinar, we’ll work together to:
- Learn about the flow of data through a Hasura project.
- Instrument our project to get an accurate understanding of where our bottlenecks are.
- Look at practical examples of mitigating those performance bottlenecks through Hasura’s built-in features and proper data architecture.
Join us for a fun and engaging webinar as we diagnose, redesign, and deliver performant data APIs to build applications even faster.